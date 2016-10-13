Clark Memorial YMCA Makes Solar Upgrades

The Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon recently installed two solar energy systems totaling 275 kilowatt of energy on the roofs of its fieldhouse and main building.

The organization partnered with the Hopkinton-based Solect Energy and the Boston-based PowerOptions on the upgrade. The solar arrays are expected to cover more than 80 percent of the facility’s electricity use and save the organization more than $18,000 yearly.

“As an organization that promotes social responsibility, we felt it was important for us to do our part to help reduce our impact on the environment,” Mike Quinn, executive director of the Clark Memorial YMCA, said in a statement. “We wanted to lead by example and solar was a very appealing avenue that offered a number of benefits that we could be proud to be a part of.”

Clark Memorial YMCA and Solect entered into a power purchase agreement under which Solect owns and operates the solar array and sells the power generated back to the organization at a reduced, fixed rate for a period of 20 years.

Prior to installing the solar array, the organization had also been encouraging recycling and conserving energy with responsible use policies, and it recently converted the entire facility to LED lighting. The Clark Y is also exploring further renewable energy initiatives and hopes to build a new youth center on its campus powered by solar energy.

