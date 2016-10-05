Are You Coaching Your Sales Team or Warming the Bench?

Sales coaching is a win-win situation for individuals and for the company. Once a salesperson understands that coaching can help him make more money and have more fun, it’s inevitable that he’ll want to introduce others to the concept. And a well-coached team can ultimately bring greater revenues for your company.

Coaching can be performed by either the sales manager or a sales trainer, although the manager must decide on the length and frequency of each type of session. Generally speaking, a salesperson should receive one hour per week of coaching in a one-on-one meeting run by the sales manager or a trainer, who in this situation becomes the coach. Some of the areas that should be covered in sessions are:

Activity: This includes the quantity and results of participating in networking events, calling prospects and customers, walk-ins, contacts made with decision makers, appointments booked, face-to-face meetings, referrals and introductions. The coach motivates the salesperson to improve in the necessary areas, as measured against pre-established goals.

Goal Setting: The coach may permit the salesperson to reduce some goals if the salesperson is having trouble achieving them, in an effort to build self-confidence. The goals would be increased over time to steadily raise the salesperson to higher levels of performance.

Debriefing and briefing: Debriefings are discussions about the meetings and telephone calls the salesperson made with customers and prospects in the week prior to the coaching session. Briefing is when the coach asks the salesperson what his or her next steps will be and how any scheduled follow-up would be handled. If necessary, the coach would work with the salesperson to modify those plans.

Salespeople’s self-esteem: The salesperson should receive sales training to work on strategy, technique and behavior. Take the case of a salesperson that just learned that when he approaches a small company in his industry, he should always call on the chief executive. Naturally, it takes self-confidence to do this; therefore the coach should complement the training by helping to build self-esteem. Provided that the salesperson demonstrates commitment, the training and coaching will get him to the point where he is performing effortlessly in high pressure situations.

Future coaching sessions: Coaching sessions should be planned at least four weeks in advance. Sometimes it makes sense to have several shorter sessions each week. For example, for a salesperson that is having difficulty achieving prospecting goals, daily sessions of 15 minutes would put light pressure on the person to achieve daily goals. This would encourage the salesperson to avoid putting off prospecting chores until the next day. Daily sessions could also re-inspire the rookie salesperson who is getting beaten up in the field.

If you are a sales manager, owner, or president, you’re undoubtedly running some sales meetings, but coaching could add value to your game plan. If you believe that coaching could make a difference in the results you’re getting with your sales force, it’s worth looking into.

