Community Good Works

Florence Bank, MutualOne Bank and Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank are among those organizations giving back to their community in this week’s roundup.

Debbie Blais Real Estate

Debbie Blais Real Estate announced it has supported the Middleboro Youth Softball League and their contributions to the community as an elite tee sponsor.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank donated $50,000 to Cutchins Programs for Children & Families to be used toward renovating and modernizing the Cutchins Program gym to provide a facility for physical education and occupational therapy and sensory integration treatment and research.

Cutchins Programs for Children & Families provides an interpersonal and respectful environment in which the long-term impact of trauma, emotional and behavioral challenges can be recognized and treated.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank contributed $2,500 to the Public Library Association of Easthampton. The gift will be used to purchase a new outdoor book return receptacle at the Emily Williston Library.

MassEcon

MassEcon recently announced its 13th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award winners, recognizing 14 companies for their significant contributions to the state’s economy. MassEcon, the state’s private sector partner in promoting business growth in the commonwealth, selected the companies on the basis of job growth, facility expansion, investment and community involvement since Jan. 1, 2015.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of MutualOne Bank, has awarded $10,000 to Project Just Because to help the organization provide assistance to local low-income families. The gift will support the Back to School initiative, which provides children with backpacks full of school supplies as well as the Holiday Wish List program, which distributes cold-weather necessities and small gift items to families in need.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation donated $2,000 to Horizons for Homeless Children to refurbish a Playspace in a temporary family shelter in Amesbury. Horizons for Homeless Children provides early education, opportunities for play, and family engagement services to over 2,000 homeless children each week in Massachusetts.

Northern Bank

Northern Bank will hold a complimentary Community Shred Day at its Chelmsford branch on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SpencerBANK and Southbridge Savings Bank

SpencerBANK and Southbridge Savings Bank employees recently participated in a Jeans for a Cause fundraiser, collectively raising over $1,400 for the Angel Fund for ALS Research. Employees donated, dressed in blue and were allowed to wear jeans in an effort to promote awareness for ALS and to support research for a cure for the disease. The Angel Fund, an independent nonprofit organization located in Worcester, is internationally recognized for its work investigating the causes of ALS.

Wentworth Institute Of Technology

Wentworth Institute of Technology honored the Guarracino family of JM Electrical with the naming of The Guarracino Family Gallery, one of its newest study rooms in the Douglas D. Schumann Library & Learning Commons. Paul Guarracino, president and founder of JM Electrical, is a Wentworth alum who currently serves as a member of the school’s board of trustees.

