Community Good Works

Dedham Institution for Savings, Naveo Credit Union and North Shore Bank are among those organizations giving back to their community in this week’s roundup.

Bank of America

Bank of America employees recently teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston to build a two-unit townhouse for two Roslindale families.

Dedham Institution for Savings

The Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation has donated $30,000 to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham to help fund the new Breast Care Center at BID-Needham is set to open later this fall.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union recently sponsored mobile Catie’s Closet van wrap with the credit union’s logo and organization’s colors. The van is used to deliver clothing and toiletry items to restock closets, as well as to collect donations from drives hosted by Catie’s Closet partners. The organization currently provides 37 in-school closets in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire where students in need can shop for clothing and toiletries free of charge.

Marlborough Savings Bank

The Marlborough Savings Bank Charitable Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 grant to Employment Options to support its Catering Options enterprise. Catering Options empowers Employment Options members to improve their mental health through meaningful employment in the culinary, food service and hospitality industries.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Bethany Hill Place in Framingham in support of a new program designed to address child mental health issues. Bethany Hill Place, in partnership with Wayside Youth and Family Services, will provide resident parents with educational workshops focused on children with social, emotional or behavioral issues, learning differences and other mental health needs.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union employees recently participated in the Miracle Jeans Day fundraising and awareness initiative, raising $2,000 for Boston Children’s Hospital, which Naveo then matched. This is the sixth consecutive year that, during the month of September, Naveo employees were allowed to wear jeans to work in exchange for a donation.

Needham Bank

Needham bank has signed on as a sponsor of the Ashland Education Foundation’s (AEFI) fundraising events – Casino Night, the MetroWest College and Career Fair and the Annual Innovation Grant Awards Gala. AEFI works to raise funding for innovative projects within the Ashland Public Schools.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank has partnered for the seventh year in a row to serve as the signature event sponsor for Citizens for Adequate Housing’s largest annual fundraiser, Raising the Roof, an auction and gala event held at Danversport Yacht Club on Oct. 28.

