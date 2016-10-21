Community Good Works

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Partners Insurance Group and People’s United Bank are among those organizations giving back to their community in this week’s roundup.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. hosted four events last week across New England in partnership with the American Warrior Initiative (AWI). Fairway and AWI offered three residential housing “Boot Camps” to train real estate professionals on how to handle the home purchase needs of active duty and military veterans. In addition to the “Boot Camps,” the Massachusetts branches of Fairway and AWI hosted the Lead The Way 5K Boston, a national fundraising tour supporting AWI and its mission to ease the transition between military and civilian life. The event raised $2,000 to be donated directly to AWI.

Partners Insurance Group

Partners Insurance Group recently raised $10,000 for Gifts to Give through their second annual “Stronger Together” social event. Gifts to Give is a nonprofit with an objective of tackling child poverty. Since March 2014, in conjunction with its business partners, vendors and the Arabella Foundation, Partners Insurance Group has donated a total of $31,000 to Gifts to Give.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank employees recently donated $270 and several packages of diapers to Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank. The Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank provides free diapers to local families in need.

People’s United Bank

The People’s United Community Foundation of Eastern Massachusetts, the charitable arm of People’s United Bank (Massachusetts), recently awarded $10,000 to the Fenway Community Development Corporation (FCDC). The grant funding will help support the Affordable Housing and Resident Services programs. The FCDC aims to keep Boston’s Fenway neighborhood diverse and sustainable by creating and preserving housing for low-and moderate-income individuals, connecting households with services and engaging residents to help shape the neighborhood’s future.

