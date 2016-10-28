Community Good Works

Altisource, Charles River Bank and MutualOne are among those organizations giving back to their communities in this week’s roundup.

Altisource

Mortgage and real estate solutions company Altisource recently joined Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston on Oct. 25 and 26 to help build affordable housing in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation recently awarded $40,200 in grants to eight Pawtucket, Rhode Island-area nonprofits.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank distributed a $1,000 check to the Medway Christmas Parade Committee. The bank also pledged to adopt between 40 and 50 children as part of the Adopt-A-Family Program offered through the Salvation Army in Milford. It also announced it will set up donation tables as part of its annual Food Drive during November and December for donations to the Medway, Bellingham and Mendon food pantries.

Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank donated $19,000 for the installation of a new baseball scoreboard as part of a $175,000 renovation of the baseball, soccer and field hockey fields at Commerce Bank Field at Foley Stadium in Worcester.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank recently donated $10,000 to Cambridge Local First. Cambridge Local First is a nonprofit network of locally owned and independent businesses formed in October 2005 to build a strong local economy and a vibrant community. Its mission is to support, promote and celebrate a “local economy community” by educating the public and government about the significant environmental, economic and cultural benefits of a strong local economy.

Florence Bank

Florence Bank announced a contribution of $5,000 to the city of Easthampton for construction of an information kiosk at the entrance of the Manhan Rail Trail.

IC Federal Credit Union

Over the summer, IC Federal Credit Union participated in the “Save Your Summer Sweepstakes.” sponsored by Fidelity National Information Systems. The sweepstakes automatically entered users who made five bill payments, or added five new payees to their online bill pay. IC member Carolyn Corliss of Leominster won the grand prize, a trip to Puerto Rico.

MutualOne

MutualOne Charitable Foundation has announced a $10,000 grant to support Salvation Army assistance programs in the Greater Framingham area.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank sponsored the town of Palmer’s 300th Anniversary at the Tercentennial Parade that took place on Oct. 15.

North Shore Bank

As part of its Jeans Days for Charity program, North Shore Bank raised money for Our Neighbors’ Table, an Amesbury-based food assistance organization, during the month of September.

R.H. White Cos.,

R.H. White Cos., a construction services and utility management firm, recently presented proceeds from its charity golf tournament to two designated organizations that the tournament was held for – Easter Seals of Massachusetts and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. In total, the event raised $30,000 with each charity receiving $15,000.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union collected and donated 236 pairs of socks through participation in Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program’s 2016 Sox for Socks Drive.

Seamen’s Bank

Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands recently announced that Seamen’s Bank will receive the Distinguished Service to Philanthropy Award as the Outstanding Business/Organization in recognition of the bank’s generosity and support of nonprofits.

