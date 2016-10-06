Concord TOD Signs Third Commercial Tenant

Orangetheory Fitness has signed on as the third commercial tenant at Brookside Square, a transit-oriented development at 50-70 Beharrell St. in Concord.

Cambridge-based Oaktree Development in partnership with Patrick Cleary of FX Investments and The Boynton Co. developed the project which was completed last October in West Concord Village next to the MBTA commuter rail station and Bruce Freeman bike path.

Orangetheory, a personal training fitness studio with 10 existing Massachusetts locations, leased 3,678 square feet. It joins existing tenants Tripleseat Software and Pure Barre in the 36,000-square-foot commercial portion of the development. The complex also contains 74 luxury apartments.

Avison Young’s Jack Kerrigan, Steve Cook and Virginia Kerrigan represented ownership in the transaction. Avison Young’s Jeff Arsenault represented Orangetheory Fitness.

Tags: Brookside Square, Oaktree Development, Orangetheory Fitness