Data Company Relocates To Back Bay

Cambridge Semantics has subleased 12,008 square feet at 500 Boylston St. in Back Bay and will relocate from 141 Tremont St. in November.

The new location provides expansion space for the analytics and data management company, which has 40 employees.

NAI Hunneman Executive Vice Presidents Peter Evans and Steve James represented Cambridge Semantics in the transaction, while Anne Columbia of The Columbia Group represented the sublandlord.

“The office layout and the included furniture gives our company more efficient space while limiting any significant disruption in our day-to-day operations,” John O’Sullivan, Cambridge Semantics vice president of finance and operations, said in a statement.

Tags: Back Bay, Cambridge Semantics, Data, NAI Hunneman