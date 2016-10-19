The District Primes The Pump With ‘Pop Up Space’ For Startups

Two tech companies have signed leases at The District in Burlington as part of an expanding strategy of recruiting short-term tenants.

Online security company Edgewise Networks of Cambridge has leased 6,575 square feet while Signavio, a cloud-based platform for business decision management, is occupying 3,427 on the first floor of building 800.

The property owners built out the offices to provide space for growing companies with a quick turnaround, said Andrew Gallinaro, a senior vice president at National Development.

“We looked at it as there’s a little bit of a void. One of our positive attributes is to provide a path for our companies to grow here in Burlington,” Gallinaro said.

The District is a nine-building, 1-million-square-foot office park owned by National Development, Charles River Realty Investors and AEW Capital Management.

National Development already leases an entire 40,000-square-foot building at 1500 District Ave. to Regus Business Solutions. The pop-up offices could be a transition for Regus customers upgrading to larger spaces, Gallinaro said.

“The whole idea of a pop-up suite was if you’re the CEO you could walk into the space and immediately see yourself in an occupancy in a very short period of time,” he said. “We felt they were in the right size range, bigger than you might find in Regus or co-working spaces, but still small enough to accommodate a younger company.”

National Development is looking at other vacant spaces in the complex for conversion to pre-furnished suites averaging 3,000 square feet with shorter, flexible lease terms, he said.

The District’s redevelopment plan includes a Residence Inn by Marriott hotel now under construction, and an Island Creek Oyster Bar and Pressed Cafe, both of which will open in November.

The District is also seeking a tenant for 80,000 square feet of open-format workspace in building 700, which has been renovated and updated with a new 4,000-square-foot roof deck and lounge. Another 20,000 square feet is available for immediate occupancy in the 220,000-square-foot building 800. JLL’s Matt Daniels, Christopher Lawrence, Chris Decembrele and Andrew Whipple are the leasing team for the landlord.

