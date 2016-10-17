Fall River Developer Wins Honor For Work On Hilton Hotels

Hilton Hotels Worldwide recently named a Fall River-based developer as its National Developer of the Year for work on its Homewood Suites by Hilton Brand.

First Bristol Corp. won the honor in recognition of its developments across Southern New England, including Homewood Suites in Providence, Middletown and Worcester. According to a statement, recipients are recognized based on criteria including the number of properties approved, and quality and quantity of hotels developed that meet or exceed brand standards. The finalists are chosen by Hilton’s global brand leadership.

“It is an honor to receive such a prestigious National award from one of the world’s largest hospitality companies,” Jim Karam, president and CEO of First Bristol Corp., said in a statement. “To be recognized for what our firm has accomplished as a family business is truly gratifying, and I am proud of and thankful to the entire First Bristol team for their continuous performance over several decades.”

First Bristol also recently built and operates a $60 million, 178-room Hilton Garden Inn near Logan Airport.

