Fan Pier Condo Tower Lands Sushi Bar

Lola 42, a 3,700-square-foot bistro and sushi bar, will open next spring at Fallon Co.’s Twenty Two Liberty condo tower on Boston’s Fan Pier.

The restaurant is a venture by Marco Coelho, proprietor of Lola 41 bistro and Lola Burger on Nantucket and Sails American Bar & Grille in Rowayton, Connecticut. The menu will include Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine.

Lola 42 joins recently-announced Fan Pier tenants including Mastro’s Ocean Club seafood restaurant, Frank Anthony’s Gourmet Market, Sorelle bakery, Laura LeDuc Fitness and Salon Mario Russo.

CBRE/New England Retail brokered the transaction.

