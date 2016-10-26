Flour Bakery Headed To 30 Dalton

Flour Bakery will open a 1,400-square-foot, 20-seat location next spring at 30 Dalton, the new 218-unit luxury apartment tower in Boston’s Back Bay.

It’s the seventh location for James Beard-winning pastry chef Joanne Chang, who founded Flour in the South End in 2000 and expanded to Fort Point in 2007. Subsequent locations have opened in Cambridgeport, Central Square, Back Bay and Harvard Square.

Flour fills the final retail space at 30 Dalton. The Dartmouth Co. of Boston brokered the lease transaction.

30 Dalton recently opened and is leasing apartments starting at $3,250 for one-bedroom units and ranging up to $11,500 for three-bedroom units.

Tags: Flour Bakery, Fort Point Boston, South End Boston