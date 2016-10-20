Growth In Remodeling Spending Projected To Peak In 2017

Strong gains in nationwide home renovation and repair spending are expected to continue into next year before tapering, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released today by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

The LIRA projects that annual growth in home improvement and repair expenditures will continue to increase, surpassing 8 percent by the second quarter of 2017 before moderating later in the year.

“Homeowner remodeling activity continues to be encouraged by rising home values and tightening for-sale inventories in many markets across the country,” Chris Herbert, managing director of the Joint Center, said in a statement. “Yet, a recent slowdown in the expansion of single family homebuilding and existing home sales could pull remodeling growth off its peak by the second half of 2017.”

“Even as remodeling growth trends back down, levels of spending are expected to reach new highs by the third quarter of next year,” Abbe Will, research analyst in the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center, said in a statement. “At $327 billion annually, the homeowner improvement and repair market will surpass its previous inflation-adjusted peak from 2006.”

Tags: home remodeling, Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity, Remodeling Futures Program