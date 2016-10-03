Harvard Square Office Building Sold For $46M

Dallas-based L&B Realty Advisors has acquired 1050 Massachusetts Ave., a 62,474-square-foot office and retail building, for $46 million from Putnam Circle Assoc.

The sales price is $736 per square foot. Developed in 1974 by the seller, 1050 Massachusetts Ave. was designed by Cambridge Seven Assoc., which is headquartered in the building. Other long-time tenants include the National Bureau of Economic Research and Northstar Project & Real Estate Services. Pyara Spa & Salon is the ground-floor retail tenant.

The property includes 30 on-site parking spaces and a 24-space satellite lot on Ellery Street.

CBRE/New England’s Dave Pergola, Brian Doherty and Chuck Kavoogian represented the seller and procured the buyer.

Tags: CBRE, Ellery Street, Harvard Square, L&B Realty Advisors, National Bureau of Economic Research, Northstar Project & Real Estate Services, Putnam Circle Assoc., Pyara Spa & Salon