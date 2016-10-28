IBA Completes Upgrades To South End Property

Housing nonprofit Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) has completed renovations of Residencia Betances, an 11-room single-occupancy building on Shawmut Avenue in Boston’s South End that serves low-income individuals with mental health needs.

IBA recently completed exterior and interior upgrades to the brownstone structures, including creation of open floor plans in common areas and improvements to individual units.

The property was originally developed by IBA in 1993, one of the area’s few properties that provide around-the-clock supportive housing to Spanish-speaking residents who are formerly homeless clients of the Department of Mental Health.

The project was financed by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and in part by the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp.

IBA was founded in 1968 by a group of Puerto Rican activists to fight displacement in the South End.

