IFS In Newburyport Plans New Hamilton Branch

The Institution for Savings in Newburyport recently received approval from the local Zoning Board of Appeals to build a new full-service branch on the site of the former Hamilton Gardens.

President and CEO Michael J. Jones said the new location is contiguous to the bank’s current locations in Beverly and Ipswich and that it was a logical choice since the bank already has many depositors and borrowers from Hamilton.

The 3,000-square-foot full service office at 545 Bay Road will have a drive-up banking lane and 24-hour walk-up ATM. It will also have onsite parking and a lobby complete with a wood-burning stone fireplace.

The Institution for Savings has gone against the grain in some respects, building large brick-and-mortar branches in an era when many banks have chosen to downsize their physical branches.

Speaking to that decision, Jones said, “We really want a lending presence in each of our new locations, so in order to do that, you obviously need a little more space, and we want our employees to have good amenities,” like full kitchens and fitness rooms.

The Hamilton location will be the bank’s 14th full-service location, not counting its high school branches.

Pending approval from the FDIC and the state division of banks, construction will begin immediately and the branch is anticipated to open in summer 2017.

