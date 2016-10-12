Leominster Cider Mill Taps Into Solar

New England Apple Products, the largest cider mill in New England, recently partnered with a Hopkinton-based solar energy provider to install a 300 kilowatt solar energy system on the roof of its facility in Leominster.

The solar array, provided through Solect Energy, is expected to cover approximately 90 percent of the company’s yearly electricity use, Solect said in a statement.

“Partnering with Solect to install solar is an excellent opportunity to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and generate a long-term financial gain for the business,” Steve Rowse, president of New England Apple, said in a statement. “Our long-standing colleagues in the apple world, JP Sullivan Packing Services in Ayer, had recently installed an array of their own with Solect, and the quality of their experience helped ease many of our concerns.”

The cider mill is projected to save $40,000 annually on its electricity bill, and is able to take advantage of state and federal tax and financial incentives, including Solar Renewable Energy Certificates, which are financial incentives based on the amount of solar energy the system generates.

Tags: carbon footprint, Leominster Cider Mill, Solect Energy