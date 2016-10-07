MassHousing, DHCD Announce $9.4M In Affordable Housing Trust Fund Financing

MassHousing and the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced $9.4 million in Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) loan closings today which will help create or rehabilitate and preserve the affordability of 454 affordable rental apartments in seven communities.

“These housing communities receiving financing from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund represent a cross section of residents across Massachusetts who need a quality, affordable home,’’ MassHousing Executive Director Timothy C. Sullivan said in a statement. “This housing will be for senior citizens, working families, lower-income residents and homeless veterans and will provide affordable units in communities like Boston and Cambridge where the markets are hot with high rents.’’

The AHTF provides resources to create or preserve affordable housing throughout the state. Funds are available for rental, homeownership and mixed-use projects as well as housing for the disabled and homeless, but may be applied only to the affordable units. AHTF funds are used primarily to support private housing projects that provide for the acquisition, construction or preservation of affordable housing.

MassHousing and DHCD jointly administer the AHTF. Since its creation in 2001, the AHTF has provided $438.7 million in financing for 507 affordable housing communities involving 25,665 housing units.

For most of these housing communities, DHCD has also provided financing and has also allocated Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, the sale of which has generated financing toward the cost of completing the housing.

