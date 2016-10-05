Mission Hill Apartments Sold For $303K Per Unit

Qianlong Management LLC has sold 256 Parker Hill Ave. in Boston to Tremont Asset Management for $9.7 million.

The 32-unit unit property in Mission Hill consists of two garden-level apartment buildings with studio and two-bedroom units and 16 parking spaces.

The sales price is $303,516 per unit.

Colliers International’s Christopher Sower, Jen Price, Jonathan Bryant and Maggie Collins represented the seller and procured the buyer. Colliers’ Stephen Horan coordinated the acquisition financing through JP Morgan Chase.

Tags: Mission Hill, Qianlong Management LLC, Tremont Asset Management