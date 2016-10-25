New Balance Signs Sponsorship With Celtics As Auerbach Center Breaks Ground

The Boston Celtics broke ground on a new 70,000-square-foot practice and training facility at the 15-acre Boston Landing mixed-use development in Brighton.

The team will relocate from its current home at Healthpoint in Waltham in spring 2018 to the Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters.

The naming rights are part of a new sponsorship with the athletic equipment manufacturer, which opened its new headquarters at Boston Landing in September 2015. As part of a community initiative, New Balance will renovate neighborhood basketball courts and tracks and sponsor Celtics basketball camps.

Designed by Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects, the cantilevered practice facility will have a 40-foot glass wall overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike next to the Boston Bruins’ new practice facility, the Warrior Ice Arena, which opened in September.

The Celtics facility will include two parquet basketball courts, training areas, locker rooms, hydrotherapy pools, sports science and nutrition areas, front-office and coaching space, expanded media facilities and a hospitality area for outside events.

Along with the sports complexes and New Balance headquarters, Boston Landing will include office space, a hotel, retail space and luxury apartments.

