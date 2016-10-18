NHP To Rehab Fall River Affordable Housing Development For $3M

NHP Foundation will rehabilitate an affordable housing development in Fall River with a $3 million loan from Citizens Bank’s community development lending group.

NHP Foundation is sponsoring Ships Cove Preservation Partners LP on the project to rehabilitate 201 units of affordable housing at 130 Canal St. Incorporated as a nonprofit in 1989, the New York-based NHP Foundation, a new Citizens client, has preserved 60 multifamily properties with approximately 12,000 apartment units.

“We greatly value our new partnership with Citizens Bank and appreciate the Community Development Lending Group’s great ideas and quick execution,” Patrick Fry, senior vice president of the NHP Foundation, said in a statement. “Citizens has a very strong commitment to affordable housing and to Massachusetts.”

Tags: Citizen's Bank, NHP Foundation, Ships Cove Preservation Partners LP