Personnel File

Commerce Bank, Mercator Advisory Group and Rockland Trust are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

Commerce Bank

Gregory Guinee has joined Commerce Bank as a senior vice president in its Boston Corporate Banking Group. He will be responsible for generating new business and originating commercial loans and deposits in the Boston market. Guinee brings over 20 years of commercial lending and leasing experience with him. Before coming to Commerce Bank, he served as commercial leader – strategic solutions at GE Capital Corp.

Mercator Advisory Group

Joseph Walent has been appointed associate director of Mercator’s Customer Interaction Advisory Service. Walent will focus on technology’s rapid transformation of customer delivery channels, the effects on customer experience, and the implications for payment providers and financial institutions. He has held positions in the financial services sector and provided direct coverage of the IT services sector, allowing him to bring insight and experience to his new role. Most recently Walent served as senior analyst in Mercator’s Emerging Technologies Advisory Service.

North Shore Bank

Mary Beth O’Connell has been elected as president of the Rotary Club of Danvers for 2016-2017. During her term, O’Connell intends to increase humanitarian service by raising public awareness and encouraging community participation, with a particular focus on youth engagement. Some of her plans include vocational mentoring, service projects and membership recruitment and retention. In addition to her volunteer work, O’Connell is the vice president and the sales and service manager of North Shore Bank’s Danvers Branch.

Rockland Trust

Maryanne Duca has been appointed as vice president and relationship manager to the bank’s Investment Management Group. In her new position, she will be responsible for account administration and financial planning for personal relationships, trusts and estates in the Greater Boston and Metro North area. Duca has over 25 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as a director and senior trust officer at Fidelity Investments.

