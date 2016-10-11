Personnel File

MassHousing, Webster Five and Compass Real Estate are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

BOND

BOND, a building, civil, utility and energy construction firm, announced the hiring of Richard Small as CFO. Small brings more than 25 years of financial management experience to BOND. Prior to joining BOND, Small served as CFO for Abt Assoc., a research firm in Cambridge. He also held leadership positions for some of New England’s top technology and consulting firms. He is experienced in all aspects of finance, accounting, strategy development and implementation, contracts, procurement and business administration.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced that Daniel J. Kelser has been added to its commercial lending group as a senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. Kelser will work to enhance and provide financial solution options for the business and commercial sector as well as support the growth of CSB’s loan portfolio. A banking veteran for 17 years, Kelser had been with Rollstone Bank and Trust prior to joining Clinton Savings Bank.

Compass

Compass, a technology-driven real estate platform, has added Megan Kopman and Jillian Adler to the company’s agent roster. Both Kopman and Adler join Compass from Campion & Co. Fine Homes Real Estate. Previously, Kopman was a commercial real estate attorney at Goodwin Procter LLP, where she represented lenders, borrowers/developers, large funds, private developers and REITS in the acquisition, financing, construction and sell out of portfolio properties nationwide. Adler has been a Massachusetts real estate agent since 2009 and brings to Compass experience in Boston’s real estate and development markets.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently hired Kathleen C. Henry as general counsel and secretary. Henry brings more than 15 years of legal experience and will manage the various legal affairs of the bank, including corporate governance, in-house legal advice, assessment of risk and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Henry arrived from Plymouth Rock Assurance, where she worked for four years as its deputy general counsel and general counsel.

The bank also announced that Lisa Fulton has been promoted to branch manager of its Duxbury office located at 19 Depot St. Previously, Fulton was assistant branch manager, where she proactively guided sales efforts and customer service experiences. Prior to that, Fulton, who joined Eastern in 2003, worked as a senior account representative.

Fantini & Gorga

Fantini & Gorga recently promotion Jason P. Cunnane to senior director. In his new role, he is responsible for originating, structuring and placing commercial real estate financing across all property types and segments of the capital markets. Cunnane joined Fantini & Gorga in 2013 and has been responsible for underwriting transactions across the full spectrum of the real estate capital markets. Previously, he worked with Boston Private Bank & Trust, where he received formal credit training and focused on the credit analysis of commercial real estate portfolios for sophisticated clients.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced that Mark Levesque has joined the company as the new assistant vice president of technology operations. Levesque brings over seven years of experience in the information technology management field. His new position at Jeanne D’Arc marks his first in the financial services industry. Prior to Jeanne D’Arc, Levesque worked in health care and the corporate side of retail. His main responsibility at the credit union is to ensure technical ease for members and staff.

MassHousing

Cynthia Lacasse has joined MassHousing as the director of rental business development, where she will oversee rental lending product development, loan origination and approvals for the agency’s multifamily lending operations. Lacasse will also oversee MassHousing’s efforts to develop and strengthen business relationships with multifamily developers and owners and ensure that loan proposals move seamlessly through the approval, underwriting and closing process. She will be leading a department that in recent years developed new lending executions in partnership with HUD, Ginnie Mae and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. A special focus will be marketing to developers and other stakeholders MassHousing’s new Workforce Housing Fund, which targets the construction of new middle-income units.

Northstar

Northstar, a real estate services firm providing project management, development management and advisory services, has announced John Schena has joined as senior vice president. Schena brings 24 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry to Northstar. In his new role, he will help Northstar integrate its high performance platform and resources to grow their market share in the regional corporate account business. Schena most recently worked at Jones Lang LaSalle and CB Richard Ellis, where he held the position of senior vice president at each firm. He has managed and grown large global account teams for high profile corporate clients from a variety of industries, including financial services, consumer products, technology, media and telecommunications.

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank recently named Robert Totaro business lending officer, after working as branch manager of the bank’s Front Street location in Worcester since itsopening in October 2015. In his new role, Totaro will be responsible for developing new business, structuring and closing commercial loans and maintaining the existing loan portfolio. Totaro has 17 years of experience working in the banking industry. Prior to working at Webster Five, Totaro was an assistant branch manager and senior branch business banker at Citizens Bank, where he worked with small business customers.

Tags: Personnel