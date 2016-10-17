Personnel File

Avison Young, Country Bank and Rockland Trust are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel.

Avison Young

Jim Nicoletti has joined Avison Young’s Boston office as executive vice president. Nicoletti has been in the industry for over 30 years, and will use his experience to service both tenants and landlords in the Cambridge and Route 128 markets. Nicoletti’s work has been recognized by his peers throughout his career, including being named Commercial Broker of the Year in 2004 by the Commercial Brokers Association and Greater Boston Real Estate Board. Most recently, Nicoletti held the position of executive vice president at NAI Hunneman in Boston, and has previously served as president of the CBA and president of the New England Chapter of the Society of Office and Industrial Realtors.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank announced the appointment of John Silva to the position of senior vice president and commercial lending for Rhode Island. Silva will be overseeing, managing and developing a team of commercial bankers within the Rhode Island market who are responsible for maintaining, servicing and growing business loan, cash management and deposit relationships. Prior to joining Bristol County Savings Bank, Silva held several positions at Santander and its predecessor banks for more than 25 years. Most recently, he worked as senior vice president and New England regional director in Santander Bank’s business banking department.

Country Bank

Country Bank has announced the promotions of Jennifer Bujnevicie and Laura Dennis to the position of regional managers of the bank’s retail banking division. Bujnevicie has held several positions during her tenure at Country Bank, most recently as the operations manager. Dennis joined the bank when she was in high school as a part-time file clerk in 2000, and became a full-time staff member upon her graduation. Both share a passion for working with and helping others, and will focus on customer service and team development as they move in to their new roles.

HarborOne Bank

Maureen Wilkinson, vice president of community education and Community Reinvestment Act officer at HarborOne Bank, was recently honored with American Banker Magazine’s Community Impact Award at its 2016 Most Powerful Women in Banking program on Oct. 6. Wilkinson directs HarborOne U and oversees the bank’s community outreach initiatives.

Lowell Five Bank

Tara Sek has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president and portfolio manager. She will be directly involved with the management of the bank’s existing small business loan portfolio. Sek has been with Lowell Five Bank for over 12 years; her most recent position was retail banking officer and manager of the bank’s John Street office in Lowell. In January, Sek received the bank’s Employee Excellence Award – Make it Matter, in recognition of her success in developing new business for Lowell Five Bank.

Massachusetts Health Policy Commission

Timothy Foley has been appointed to serve on the Health Policy Commission (HPC). He will fill the seat on the commission statutorily designated for an individual with demonstrated expertise representing the health care workforce as a leader in a labor organization. Foley is the assistant division director for Massachusetts for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, an elected position within the United Healthcare Workers East labor union. While serving on the HPC, Foley will work to develop policy to reduce health care cost growth and improve the quality of patient care.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Amy Van Magness has been promoted to branch supervisor at the new educational branch of the Reading Cooperative Bank, located at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School. In her new role, Van Magness is responsible for supervision of all banking activities, sales, loans and staff management. She will also train student tellers, as well as work with school personnel to develop, promote and market the school banking program.

Rockland Trust

Jennifer Macaluso has been appointed to condominium/property management business services officer at Rockland Trust. In her new role, Macaluso will be responsible for providing customer service and relationship management for community association banking customers as well as for business customers. Now based in Brockton, she has been with Rockland Trust since 2007 when she started as a universal representative in the Hull branch.

Robert Oliveria has joined Rockland Trust as a senior residential loan officer. He brings more than 15 years of experience and extensive product knowledge to the residential lending team. He comes to Rockland Trust from Province Mortgage.

