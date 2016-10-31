Personnel File

Avison Young, Lupoli Development and Rockland Trust are among the roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Avison Young

Avison Young announced Edward Araujo has joined the company as a general manager in Boston. Araujo, a 19-year industry veteran, will oversee the day-to-day operations at the South Station bus terminal. These services include building maintenance and repairs, construction supervision, tenant-request services, management and administration of vendor contracts, preparation of annual operating plans and budgets, tenant relations, cash-flow management, facilities management and cost savings. Most recently, Araujo served as a senior property manager at Capitol Realty Group in Boston.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank recently announced the promotion of Mike Ferry to senior vice president and commercial regional president of Berkshire County and Vermont. Ferry brings over 37 years of industry experience, 30 years of which have been spent with Berkshire Bank. His primary focus in his position is commercial lending and ancillary products and services. Ferry also serves in the role as president of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. Berkshire Bank also announced that Jim Hickson has rejoined Berkshire as senior vice president and commercial regional president for the Pioneer Valley and Connecticut markets. In his new role, Hickson will focus on growing the commercial lending business, as well as, expanding relationships with products and services offered through the bank’s other business lines including wealth management, private banking, insurance and retail banking. Hickson brings over 26 years of financial experience to the bank. Additionally, Howard Silverman, senior mortgage loan officer at Berkshire Bank, has been selected by Five Star Professional as one of Boston’s Five Star Mortgage Professionals of 2016.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently honored Marylou Sudders, state Secretary of Health and Human Services, with the 28th Annual Wainwright Social Justice Award.

Hobbs Brook Management

Hobbs Brook Management LLC, a commercial property management and development firm specializing in leasing, construction and development of class A office space, recently announced that Elizabeth Grullon has joined the firm as a project manager in the commercial real estate and leasing group. Grullon’s primary role will be coordinating and supervising real estate developments across the company’s portfolio, working primarily with office renovations, tenant improvements and property repositioning. Prior to joining Hobbs Brook, she worked at Xyster Consulting Inc./State Street Bank, Integrated Solutions Group, Cresa and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Lupoli Development

Lupoli Development announced that it has hired Karen McShea as manager of real estate development. McShea brings 25 years of national and international commercial real estate experience to the company. McShea will utilize her deep real estate network and skills to contribute to the growth of Lupoli Development’s portfolio. McShea has held a number of strategic advisory roles in the commercial real estate industry. Most recently, she worked as a senior vice president for Avison Young, where she provided development consulting services for substantial mixed-use projects nationally.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust recently announced that Rick Howe II was appointed to the bank’s residential lending team. In his new role, he will be responsible for originating residential quality mortgage loans in the Dover, Sherborn, Medfield, Westwood, Walpole, Needham and Wellesley markets. Howe joins Rockland Trust with more than 25 years of experience in the financial and residential lending industry.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust recently promoted Katherine Dearborn to vice president and Theresa Basque to assistant vice president. They will oversee the deposit operations department, which handles functions critical to the bank’s operation, manages the electronic banking channels, and provides customer service in a range of areas. Dearborn began her career with the bank 42 years ago as a part-time clerk while she was a freshman in high school. She has held multiple positions in the retail and technology departments of the bank. Basque has been with the bank for 27 years, starting as a teller and moving her way up through the retail division to branch manager. She holds certifications in ACH and retirement processing.

SMPS Boston

SMPS Boston, a volunteer organization for marketing professionals in the architecture, engineering and construction industries, announced its new board of directors for the upcoming year. The new board includes the following 12 members:

Sarah Hotchkiss, president , marketing and business development strategist at Commodore Builders.

, marketing and business development strategist at Commodore Builders. Pia Cardinali, vice president and president-elect, marketing manager at CRJA.

marketing manager at CRJA. Anna Luciano, past president, marketing and communications specialist at Nitsch Engineering.

marketing and communications specialist at Nitsch Engineering. Suzanne King, secretary, business development coordinator at Mass Electric Construction Co.

business development coordinator at Mass Electric Construction Co. Karen Wilson, treasurer, senior marketing coordinator at Sanborn Head & Assoc., Inc.

senior marketing coordinator at Sanborn Head & Assoc., Inc. Andrea Lalinde, director of special events, Corporate Marketing at CDM Smith.

Corporate Marketing at CDM Smith. Valerie Conyngham, director of communications, director of business strategy at Harriman.

director of business strategy at Harriman. Hilary Nieukirk, director of CPSM certification, senior specialist at Shawmut Design & Construction.

senior specialist at Shawmut Design & Construction. Alexandra Saccone, director of education, graphic designer at National Development.

graphic designer at National Development. Nicole Buxton, director of membership, director of marketing at Margulies Perruzzi.

director of marketing at Margulies Perruzzi. Jessica Darling, director of outreach, marketing coordinator at Stantec.

marketing coordinator at Stantec. Michele Blair, director of programs, marketing director at Chapman Construction/Design.

Thompson Hennessey & Partners

Thompson Hennessey & Partners (THP) announced the addition of three new associates, Kurt Chisholm, Taber Tyrrell and Lidi Chea. Chisholm will work as a corporate real estate associate, supporting THP’s tenant advisory and business development initiatives. Chisholm specializes in helping companies leverage market conditions to reduce occupancy costs. Prior to joining THP, Chisholm worked for Fidelity Investments. Tyrrell will also work as a corporate real estate associate. Tyrrell worked as a sales intern at SmartBear Software in Somerville, shortly before joining THP. Chea, director of marketing, will serve as the main point of contact for all marketing and communications efforts for the firm. She will be managing all of THP’s social media accounts, website and will be launching marketing initiatives to expand the brand recognition. Prior to joining THP, Chea worked at DTZ.

South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank announced that the following new staff members have joined the bank at its South Weymouth headquarters:

Glenn E. Tattrie has joined as chief risk and compliance officer. Tattrie brings more than 20 years of banking risk management and compliance experience to his new position at South Shore Bank, serving most recently as director of operational risk at Santander Holdings USA in Boston.

John P. Barron has joined as vice president and director of business and strategic intelligence. Barron comes to South Shore Bank from Rockland Trust Co., where he was vice president of strategy and analytics.

Emily E. Perkins has joined as community relations advisor. Perkins previously worked as a case manager at Father Bill’s & MainSpring in Brockton, and as a senior legal and administration assistant at Jager Smith P.C. in Boston.

Tags: Personnel