Polaroid Building A Good Fit For Clarks Shoes

More than 400 Clarks America employees are settling into a new U.S. headquarters at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, a 120,000-square-foot renovated former Polaroid building at the 1265 Main St. mixed-use development.

Clarks has relocated from its home base in Newton Upper Falls to the 4-story building equipped with a roof deck, outdoor terrace, employee retail store and fitness center.

Boston Properties led the redevelopment of the long-vacant property overlooking Route 128.

Boston-based Spagnolo Gisness & Assoc. was the exterior architect. ADD Inc., which is owned by Stantec, designed the interior. The building is registered under the LEED green building program with the certification goal of LEED Gold, and was built with energy efficiency and recycled materials including roof-mounted solar panels.

Clarks Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Somerset, England-based C&J Clark Limited. 1265 Main St. LLC completed an adjacent retail development in 2015 including a Market Basket supermarket, Flank steakhouse, Jake n Joes and Not Your Average Joe’s restaurants.

State and local officials including Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash were scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon at the site.

