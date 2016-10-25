LOGIN
Quincy Apartment Complex Sold, Renamed

Oct 25, 2016
5hundredfalls

Fairfield Residential has sold a 171-unit Quincy apartment complex to Mill Creek Residential for $50 million.

The sale price is over $292,000 per unit. The complex on Falls Boulevard is located within a mixed-use development including condominiums, Roche Bros., Starbucks and Wal-Mart.

The new owners have renamed the complex Alister Quincy. It was previously known as 5 Hundred Falls.

CBRE/New England’s Simon Butler and Biria St. John represented the seller and procured the buyer.

Quincy Apartment Complex Sold, Renamed

