Locus Robotics has signed a 45,872-square-foot lease expansion at 301 Ballardvale St. in Wilmington.

Built in 1988, 301 Ballardvale St. contains 125,596 square feet of single-story flex/light manufacturing space on 9.4 acres.

Colliers International’s Greg Klemmer and Tim Brodigan represented Locus, which specializes in warehouse automation, in the transaction. CBRE/NE’s Mark Reardon, Jason Levendusky and Jake Borden represented the owner, Boston-based Berkeley Investments.

Tags: Berkeley Investments, CBRE/NE, Locus Robotics