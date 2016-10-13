Rockland Offices Renovated For Kelmar

Waltham-based Vantage Builders Inc. has completed a 7,500-square-foot office renovation for Kelmar Assoc. at 1050 Hingham St. in Rockland on behalf of the building ownership’s, A.W. Perry.

Kelmar, headquartered in Wakefield, opened the new office to serve its South Shore employee base and extend its recruiting reach. Kelmar works with government agencies on unclaimed property programs.

Vantage converted former law firm space into an open office environment with 12 offices, 12 workstations and a 16-person conference room with audio-visual equipment.

The six-week project designed by Sierra Architects with engineering services from C3 also included millwork and new ceilings, floors and door frames.

1050 Hingham St. is a 40,000-square-foot suburban office building with office suite availabilities from 1,600 to 9,200 square feet.

Tags: Kelmar Assoc., Rockland, Vantage Builders Inc.