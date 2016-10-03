More Rooms, Less Parking In New Seaport Hotel Plan

A long-stalled hotel and apartment development on a Massport-owned parcel in Boston’s Seaport District has a new development team and proposed redesign that calls for 46 additional guest rooms and fewer parking spaces.

Stoughton-based Conroy Development has agreed to sell the development rights for the 2.4-acre parcel K to PPC Land Ventures Inc. and Lincoln Property Co., according to documents filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency. Conroy had been designated as the developer of the site across from the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in 2009.

Revised plans would increase the guest room count to 293 by shrinking room sizes, and decrease the underground parking garage from three levels to one.

Lincoln Property’s John Miller told Banker & Tradesman last month the company is considering either a limited-service or 4-star hotel format.

Total parking spaces would be reduced from 640 to 197, but could increase to 420 through the use of car-stacking technology or valet operations.

The new development team also seeks changes to the on-site affordable housing component, set at 40 of the 304 apartment units when the project was approved in 2013. The plan calls for nearly 500,000 square feet of new development on 12 stories, up from 479,678 square feet. The project also would include 14,400 square feet of office space and nearly 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the first two levels.

