Salon Opens Friday At Watermark Seaport

Nail and waxing salon MiniLuxe will open a 1,550-square-foot studio on Friday at Watermark Seaport in Boston.

The salon will include nine manicure stations, eight pedicure stations and a “groom room” providing facial and body waxing services, WS Development announced today. MiniLuxe has 16 existing locations in Massachusetts, California and Texas.

Watermark Seaport, co-developed by Skanska USA Commercial Development and Twining Properties, contains 346 apartments and 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including CVS Pharmacy, YO! Sushi, Shake Shack and Blue Hills Bank.

