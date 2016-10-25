Seaport District Gets A Pharmacy

Just in time for flu shot season, Boston’s Seaport District has its first pharmacy in CVS.

The 11,490-square-foot store at 85 Seaport Blvd. is open 7 a.m. to midnight with pharmacy hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

The store is on the ground floor of Watermark Seaport, which contains 24,000 square feet of retail space and 346 luxury apartments developed by Skanska USA Commercial Development in partnership with Twining Properties.

The 12.5-acre, 6.3-million-square-foot Seaport Square development will include 1.25 million square feet of retail space. Other recent openings include Shake Shack and Blue Hills Bank, with YO! Sushi set to open this week.

