September Single-Family Homes Sales Remain Strong

There were 5,588 single-family homes sold in Massachusetts in September, compared to 5,436 in September 2015, according to a report from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. That represents a 2.8 percent increase and the largest amount of sales September since 2005. It is the fifth straight month with at least 5,000 homes sold.

Year-to-date, sales are up by 12.7 percent with 45,648 homes sold through September 2016, compared with 40,510 sold during the same time last year.

The median sale price of a single-family home in September reached $340,000, a 3 percent increase from $330,000 last year. This is the lowest median sale price recorded in five months. Year-to-date prices are up 1.4 percent from last year, with a median sale price of $347,330.

“2016 has been an outstanding year for sales,” Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “Though we’ve got three more months left in the year it appears that we could see 2016 sales of single-family homes reach the 2015 level of 60,523.”

For condominiums, the September median sale price reached $335,000, an 11.7 percent increase from $300,000 in the same month last year. Year-to-date, condo prices are up 3.9 percent with a median sale price of $330,000 compared with $317,750 in the same time period last year.

The number of condos sold in September increased by 11.4 percent, with 2,293 sold compared with 2,059 sold in September 2015. Year-to-date, condo sales have increased by 8.9 percent to 18,115 condos sold compared with 16,624 in the same timeframe last year.

