A More Social, Personalized Vision For Commercial Buildings

As commercial landlords tap into data analytics to assess building performance, smart buildings will offer more personalization options for tenants and employees.

“We’re going to see an expectation that a building comes with an app that gives you the ability to book rooms or order lunch to your desk,” said Melissa Marsh, CEO of real estate consultants Plastarc.

It’s part of an ongoing “consumerization” of commercial real estate, participants in a panel discussion said at Thursday’s CRE Disrupt forum at the Hatch incubator in the Fenway’s Landmark Center.

With wireless devices gathering more data than ever from buildings –from energy usage to foot traffic patterns – a cottage industry has sprung up among tech companies using cloud-based tech to analyze the results and share it with building owners.

Boston-based Beco installs sensors in commercial buildings’ light fixtures that transmit building data to its cloud-based network. The service can provide landlords with new insights into even basic matters such as how many occupants are in the building.

“The future occupancy has to be connected to that building in a way that’s meaningful, so when I show up I have a password and I have preferences,” Beco CEO Tom Zampini said. “‘This is me, this is why I’m here.’ We can drive those experiences through data and connectivity.”

As building data sources expand, so does the need to analyze it in a way that makes sense for landlords and tenants.

Jon Moeller, CEO of Oakland-based MACH Energy, said his consultancy was encouraged by publicly traded REIT’s to report massive amounts of data on building energy consumption. The training sessions to use the software took two hours.

“It was too much for the average user,” Moeller said. “We tried to focus on simplicity. There’s too much complexity out there, managing all these data storms.”

The drive for energy efficiency is influencing building designs enabling new building systems to be swapped out as technology advances, said Todd Dundon, a principal at Gensler.

“We try to create a chassis that can be built upon and adapted as the user changes,” he said.

The proposed General Electric headquarters in Fort Point is topped with a solar array that will generate 10 percent of the building’s energy. The rooftop system will be designed so that it can be replaced by more efficient equipment, Dundon said.

Tags: commercial landlords, personalization, smart buildings