South Shore Bank Robber Pleads Guilty, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison

A Randolph man pleaded guilty this week to two bank robberies.

In July 2014, Gary S. Judge stole $5,622 from the Century Bank branch in Braintree using a note. In August of that year, Judge carried out the same style of robbery at Citizens Bank in Milton, making off with $670. The cash from the second robbery contained a dye pack designed to emit smoke, which a bystander observed coming from the perpetrator’s Chrysler SUV during the getaway.

A few weeks later, law enforcement officers received a tip that Judge might have been involved in the robberies. A recent picture of Judge matched bank surveillance photographs from the Braintree and Milton robberies and it was also learned that Judge’s wife owned a Chrysler SUV matching the description from the Milton robbery.

Judge was arrested on Dec. 30, 2014, and admitted to robbing the banks.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2017.

