UniBank President, CEO Resigns

UniBank president and CEO James Paulus has announced his resignation, according to a statement today from Timothy Wickstrom, UniBank for Savings board chair.

William Mahoney, who has worked as the bank’s executive vice president and CFO for the past seven years, will become interim president and CEO. The board has announced it has named a committee of directors to oversee the search process for a permanent president and CEO.

“During his tenure as president and CEO, Paulhus oversaw a period of notable growth and solid performance,” Wickstrom said in a statement. “Our customers and stakeholders can rest assured that he leaves the bank on a path that promises impressive results and expanded products and services for our retail, municipal and commercial customers.”

