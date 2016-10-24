Veolia Completes Retrofit Of Cambridge Steam Plant

Veolia North America has completed a $112 million retrofit of its Kendall Station Combined Heat and Power plant in Cambridge, expanding its capacity to provide steam heating to properties in Cambridge and Boston while eliminating discharges into the Charles River.

Veolia’s “Green Steam” project included a 7,000-foot pipeline extension in Boston completed in 2013 and retrofit of the Kendall Station to replace the original cooling system with an air-cooled condenser. The changes eliminate discharge of heated water into the Charles River, protecting aquatic habitats. A 2011 administrative order by the EPA requires a 95 percent reduction in discharge of cooling water into the Charles River.

“This project offers a model that can be replicated around the nation – a blueprint for how to use, and even profit from, heated water from a plant rather than dumping it back into already-imperiled fish habitats,” Veronica Eady, director of the Conservation Law Foundation Massachusetts, said in a statement.

Veolia’s thermal energy system already provides heating for 70 percent of high-rises in downtown Boston. The Chicago-based company is seeking to negotiate deals with developers to supply heating to new commercial and multifamily projects in Boston and Cambridge.

Veolia also announced plans in June to move its headquarters from Chicago to 53 State St. in Boston.

