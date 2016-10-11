Wegmans Signs Long-Term Lease For Medford Store

Wegmans has signed a 25-year lease for a new supermarket at Medford’s Meadow Glen Mall, which would become the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain’s seventh Bay State location.

Boston-based New England Development demolished the interior mall space earlier this year to make way for the new anchor tenant, which will join existing retailers Marshall’s and Kohl’s at the Mystic Valley Parkway property.

New England Development and developer Steve Weiner acquired the property in 1994. Occupancy for the in-line stores in the 300,000-square-foot mall built in 1979 had declined in recent years, with a mix of national chains and independent shops occupying the remaining storefronts.

Kohl’s signed an amended lease in April giving back 35,000 square feet of space. In July, Citizens Bank provided $10 million in construction financing to landlord Medford Assoc. LLC. Plans filed with the Middlesex County Registry of Deeds show five storefronts in the redeveloped property.

Additional details on the new supermarket were not immediately available from the landlord or Wegmans.

Wegmans now operates Massachusetts stores in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Northborough and Westwood with additional locations planned at the Natick Mall and Landmark Center in Boston.

The Medford site is across the street from Criterion Development Partners’ 163-unit Lumiere apartments which opened in 2014 and was acquired in June by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America for $66.8 million, and a 490-unit apartment complex site submitted by Equity One for the former Shaw’s supermarket property on Locust Street.

Tags: Meadow Glen Mall, Wegmans