Weiner, Samuels Restart MassPike Air Rights Project

Boston developers Adam Weiner and Steve Samuels have revived plans to develop two air rights parcels above the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay.

They’re proposing 40- and 24-story residential towers and a midrise building on Massachusetts Department of Transportation parcels 12 and 15 on either side of the turnpike near the Massachusetts Avenue overpass. Samuels and Weiner presented plans Tuesday night to a citizen advisory committee.

MassDOT awarded air rights to ADG Scotia, a partnership of Weiner Ventures and Samuels & Assoc., in 2013 for an earlier plan that included a single 400-foot tower including hotel rooms and housing.

Under the current proposal, Samuels would develop the 78,000-square-foot parcel 12, which would require construction of 22,000 square feet of decking above the turnpike just west of the Mass Ave. overpass, the Boston Globe reported.

The new proposal incorporates turnpike air rights previously owned by Prudential Financial next to the 12,520-square-foot parcel 15, which would be developed by Weiner south of Boylston and west of Dalton Street. Parcel 15 also includes air rights over the MBTA tracks.

