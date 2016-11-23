129K SF Fitness Club Set To Open Preview Center

With a spring 2017 opening planned for its largest fitness club in Greater Boston, Life Time Athletic will open a preview center at 335 Boylston St. in Newton on Dec. 7.

The 129,000-square-foot club will include seven studios for group fitness, yoga, indoor cycle, pilates and barre, as well as 26,000 square feet for training and more than 400 pieces of cardio and resistance training equipment.

Life Time Kids Academy will provide classes and programming for children ages 3 months to 11 years. The complex also will include LT Medical, providing both chiropractic and physical therapy care, LifeSpa, a full service salon and spa and LifeCafe, a fast-casual restaurant.

The preview center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Life Time Athletic Chestnut Hill is located at the Life Time Center, formerly The Atrium retail property.

Life Time operates 122 fitness centers in the U.S. and Canada.

