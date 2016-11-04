4 Plead Not Guilty Fraudulently Billing Massachusetts $19M

The owner of a Massachusetts transportation company that provided non-emergency rides to the disabled, and three company managers, have pleaded not guilty to charges that they defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of $19 million.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that prosecutors allege Rite Way LLC, of Westminster, fraudulently billed MassHealth for people who were hospitalized, no longer using the company’s services, or even dead.

Rite Way has since lost its contract with the state.

Company owner Michael Davini, of Rindge, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including larceny and making false Medicaid claims. He was released on personal recognizance. His lawyer said he is not a flight risk because he is a father with no prior record.

The three managers also pleaded not guilty.

