411-Room Hotel Approved In Seaport District

The Boston Planning and Development agency approved plans Thursday for the 320,000-square-foot Marine Wharf, a 411-room dual-branded hotel at 660 Summer St. in the Seaport District.

Designed by Boston-based architects Perkins + Will, the hotel will contain a 245-room select-service Hampton Inn and a 166-room extended-stay Homewood Suites. The complex overlooking the Reserved Channel will include 3,500 square feet of retail space, 8,000 square feet of meeting and recreation space and an enclosed 8,000-square-foot “Great Room” on the top level connected to a roof deck.

The developer, Wellesley-based Harbinger Development, also is partnering with Normandy Real Estate Partners on a planned 225-room hotel on a 1.2-acre vacant parcel on Blackstone Street leased from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The BPDA approved that project in June.

The Seaport hotel will have shared elevators, ground-floor check-in areas and welcoming spaces on the third floor for both brands. Harbinger will maintain an adjacent park owned by the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston.

Harbinger will lease the hotel property for 99 years from the EDIC. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2017 with completion in early 2019.

“Marine Wharf will create a dynamic gateway development that complements the area, as we have achieved a beautiful plan evoking the Marine Park and Cruiseport Boston and strategically ties into Summer Street and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center,” Eamon O’Marah, owner of Harbinger Development, said in a statement.

The hotel will include 75 parking spaces on-site along with access to nearby MBTA bus and Silver Line stops.

