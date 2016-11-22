Andover Private School Enhances Facilities With State Funds

Andover School of Montessori, a private elementary school in Andover, has received a MassDevelopment bond for a variety of upgrades.

The school will use the $1.7 million in financing to install new playground equipment and improve its sewer connection, security system, HVAC infrastructure, nurse’s office and front desk area. The school is also using proceeds to refinance past debt. East Boston Savings Bank purchased the bond.

“Andover School of Montessori is pleased to partner with MassDevelopment and East Boston Savings Bank to realize our vision for future growth and opportunity,” Head of School Joanna DeStefanis said in a statement. “Providing the best educational experience for our students is at the core of our mission. Refinancing the school’s bond will not only support our innovative approach to learning, it will improve the infrastructure required to support our educational initiatives.”

Andover School of Montessori was founded in 1975 and enrolls 175 students from 27 local communities.

