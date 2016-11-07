Baker Appoints Dirrane MassHousing Chairman

National Mortgage Insurance Corp. has announced that Michael J. Dirrane, senior manging director and chief sales officer of National MI has been appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker as chairman of MassHousing.

Dirrane leads the nine-member volunteer board that governs MassHousing and is the longest-serving board member in the agency’s 50-year history. At the completion of Dirrane’s new seven-year term he will have served for 30 years, including 21 years as chairman.

“We are pleased that Mike has achieved this recognition again,” said Bradley Shuster, CEO of National MI. “Mike’s leadership skills and his vast knowledge of the mortgage industry are a credit to MassHousing, as well as to National MI. We commend him for this recognition.”

Tags: Gov. Charlie Baker, MassHousing, National MI, National Mortgage Insurance Corp.