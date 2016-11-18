Blue Hills Bank Closes Line Of Credit For NY IT Company

Hyde Park-based Blue Hills Bank recently closed on a senior credit facility with T2 Computing Inc., a New York-based information technology hardware sales and service company.

Keith Broyles, senior vice president and head of asset-based lending, negotiated the $10 million in capital that T2 will use to grow its operations.

T2 Computing is a unique IT solutions company that resolves a vast range of challenges leading companies face in today’s technology-driven marketplace.

“When you can meet the needs and objectives of a growing company under their timeframe, it’s a good day,” Broyles said in a statement.

