Blue Hills Opens Latest Branch In Seaport

Blue Hills Bank’s latest branch opened last night in the Seaport District to great acclaim.

The office at 87 Seaport Blvd. was packed with people as President and CEO William Parent shared the story of how the branch came to be. When he joined Blue Hills in 2010, he said he thought the bank did not need any more branches.

Then the Seaport exploded and the new neighborhood looked increasingly enticing, “and I had to walk that back a little,” he said in his remarks at the opening celebration. The opportunity was too good to pass up.

The bank joins other tenants at Watermark Seaport including CVS Pharmacy, YO! Sushi and Shake Shack. The complex, co-developed by Skanska USA Commercial Development and Twining Properties, contains 346 apartments and 24,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space developed by WS Development.

Featuring an unusually flexible design, the branch includes community space for receptions and seminars. Led by Vice President Andrew Vebber, it will be “a tremendously outbound location – there will be no sitting around waiting for people to come to us,” Vebber said at the opening.

“The branch is designed to meet the many needs of the neighborhood’s residents and business owners who make the Seaport district their home,” the bank said in statement.

Joining Vebber and Parent at the branch’s grand opening event were Boston City Councilor Bill Linehan and John Fitzgerald from the Boston Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

“I applaud Blue Hills Bank for their commitment to the Seaport,” Linehan said in a statement. “It’s the fastest-growing neighborhood in Boston, and we hope they find great success here.”

As part of its commitment to the community, Blue Hill donated $10,000 to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, a nonprofit, public interest harbor advocacy group.

The opening brings Blue Hills to a total of 12 and the new location is down the street from the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, which the bank began sponsoring in 2014.

