Boston’s Strong Employment Gains Fosters Household Formation

Robust economic growth has support­ed employment increases above the historical average in the first six months of the year, which has nudged unemployment to its lowest level in more than 10 years. Professional and business services, construction, education and the health services sectors are leading the latest employment surge. Many of these jobs are in traditional high-wage posi­tions, generating demand for urban quarters with cutting-edge amenities. Positions at the other end of the wage spectrum are also creating a need for units, maintaining low vacancy metrowide, overall, with some submar­kets moderating occupancy gains as newly completed units are filled. In the core and its surrounding areas, single people are finding roommates allowing them to rent larger layouts so they can afford living in well-locat­ed or luxury units. Families are also being drawn to the metro’s larger three-bedroom apartment layouts.

Employers have been actively hiring this year and are on track to add 60,000 jobs, representing a 2.3 percent increase to the labor force. As of the second quarter of the year, the unemployment rate ticked down 60 basis points to 3.7 percent. As residents continue to move to Boston it is anticipated that additional job searches will start, slowing the contraction in the rate of unemployment.

Overall, elevated demand is maintaining the metro’s strong rent growth. In particular, this has supported rent gains in Class B/C units and larger layouts with multiple bedrooms as many households are more likely to afford an apartment versus purchasing a home in the desirable neighborhoods surrounding major employment hubs. Tight demand combined with strong rent growth will continue to appeal to many inves­tors. High-net-worth individuals seeking upside will target Class B and C units as rent gains maintain strong momentum. Institutions will seek out Class A properties that provide steady income streams as both existing and newly constructed units fill. As jobs and resi­dential demand expand in these locations, rental rates will continue to climb. Premi­um assets in the core and parts of Cam­bridge can trade at cap rates between 3 and 4 percent, with higher yields up to 6 percent generated by properties in areas outside the core. In­vestor demand shows no signs of slowing as sales velocity surpasses its prior peak in 2007.

