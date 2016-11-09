Brown Lays Out Brief Trump To-Do List

Expressing interest in a Trump administration post if one were offered, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown on Wednesday outlined a potential to-do list for Trump when the president-elect succeeds Barack Obama in January.

During an appearance on Boston Herald Radio, Brown said Trump should nominate a Supreme Court justice, repeal executive orders issued by President Obama, and repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the health care access law that is one of Obama’s signature achievements. He also mentioned building a wall along the southern border with Mexico, strengthening the U.S. military and “finding a way to get our debt and deficit under control.”

