Cambridge Insulation Company Cited For Improper Payment Practices

A Cambridge-based insulation company and its president have been cited more than $100,000 in restitution and penalties for failing to pay the proper prevailing wage to employees, according to a recent announcement from Attorney General Maura Healey.

Boston Insulation Corp. and its president, Antonio J. Souza Jr., were cited $111,177 in restitution and penalties for failing to pay the proper prevailing wage, and for failing to submit and keep accurate payroll records.

The AG’s office began an investigation in February 2016, which revealed that between June 2015 and January 2016, Boston Insulation performed work on nine public works projects throughout Massachusetts for which it did not pay 13 employees the proper prevailing wage. It also revealed that the company classified several employees as apprentices who were not registered with the Massachusetts Division of Apprentice Standards. Those unregistered employees should have been classified and paid at a higher prevailing wage rate, according to a statement from the AG.

The public projects included work for the following:

Hanson Library

Fall River Housing

Hopedale Housing

Natick Housing

Town of Sandisfield

Newburyport Housing

Reading Housing

Waltham Housing

Millbury Housing

