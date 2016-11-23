Colliers Hired To Market Foxborough Mixed-Use Campus

Colliers International has been hired as the exclusive listing agent for Chestnut Green, a mixed-use campus featuring 107,222 square feet of Class A office space, 40,365 square feet of open air retail and 55 Class A apartment units in Foxborough.

The campus will simultaneously be offered as individual assets or as a portfolio package depending upon prospective buyer’s specific interests. Scott Dragos and Doug Jacoby, executive vice presidents of investment sales and Chris Sower, senior vice president of multifamily investment sales will lead the Colliers team.

“Chestnut Green offers a tremendous opportunity for a buyer to create additional value. While it already has solid in-place net operating income, enforcing market rents and filling some existing vacancy can generate significant upside to a buyer,” Dragos said in a statement.

